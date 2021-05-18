Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.96. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 14,773 shares.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

