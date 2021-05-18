Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday.

LON MCRO traded up GBX 14.88 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 486.08 ($6.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.61.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

