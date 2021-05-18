Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.