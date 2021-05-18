Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of MFGP stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.
