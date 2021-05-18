Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Eukles Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.42. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

