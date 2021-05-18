Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.