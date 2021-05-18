Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $433,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 201,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 901,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $212,577,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 376,590 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.