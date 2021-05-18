Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

