Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 9.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

