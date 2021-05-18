Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

