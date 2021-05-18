Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 6%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.