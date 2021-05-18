Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 7,345 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.