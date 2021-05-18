Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 261,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,269,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 404,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $85,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. The stock has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.