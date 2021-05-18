Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $7.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 429,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

