Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 2,236 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

