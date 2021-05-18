Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

CRM stock opened at $215.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

