Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

