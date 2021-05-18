Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $252.46 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

