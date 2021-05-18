Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 525 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $194.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.