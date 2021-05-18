Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

