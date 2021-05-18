Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $810,950.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 282,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

