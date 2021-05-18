Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 21.6% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $51.17 million and approximately $206,347.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,142,963,740 coins and its circulating supply is 3,937,754,173 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

