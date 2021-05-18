Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $497.40 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.55 or 0.00017454 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $497.40 million and $42.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,870,849 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

