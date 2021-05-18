Mirrored Amazon Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,969.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $37.48 million and approximately $80,969.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,320.16 or 0.07755672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 11,288 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.