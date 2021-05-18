Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $126.57 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $35.48 million and $146,354.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $126.57 or 0.00292755 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 280,298 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

