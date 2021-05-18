Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and $114,760.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $325.05 or 0.00794207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 112,934 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

