Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.06

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.06 or 0.00042480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,202,440 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

