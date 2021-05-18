Mist (MIST) Trading 53.8% Lower Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $5.41 million and $702,728.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

