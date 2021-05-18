Mixin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,738.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $659.61 or 0.01543707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $371.77 million and $58,738.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,618 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

