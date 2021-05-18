Model Performance Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 18th (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Model Performance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MPACU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Model Performance Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Model Performance Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MPACU stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Model Performance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

