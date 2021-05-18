Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $244,638.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003812 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,817,731 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

