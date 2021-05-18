ModiHost Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $159,873.50 and $28,775.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00118436 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

