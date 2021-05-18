Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 3,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 346,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.96 million, a PE ratio of -154.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.