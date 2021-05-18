Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.07

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 1666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MONDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

