MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,937.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $9,937.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000122 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021459 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00273732 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,295,386 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

