Monetha Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $701,365.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $15.56 million and $701,365.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

