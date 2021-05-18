Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.11

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $4,015.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,523,023 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

