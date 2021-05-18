Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $312.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its 200-day moving average is $352.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $39,186,144. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.