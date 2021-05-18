Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

MEG stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,869. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

