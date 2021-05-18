Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36).

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

