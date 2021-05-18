Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 236.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

