Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00679400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

