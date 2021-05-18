Morgan Stanley Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE AQN remained flat at $$15.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,083. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

