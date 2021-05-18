Morgan Stanley Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Edison International stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. 8,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

