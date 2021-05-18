Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.61. 4,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

