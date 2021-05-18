Morgan Stanley Lowers The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $29.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The AES has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

