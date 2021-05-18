Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

BUD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,995,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

