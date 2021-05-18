Morgan Stanley Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Overweight

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 120,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,998. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.