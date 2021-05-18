Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01486864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00063876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00118201 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

