Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

