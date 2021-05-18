Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MSGM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGM. Benchmark began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

